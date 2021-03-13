Advertisement

Ohio advances to MAC final

Ohio will be playing in MAC title game Saturday night.
Ohio will be playing in MAC title game Saturday night.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 12, 2021
CLEVELAND, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats are one win away from a return to the NCAA basketball tournament as they beat Toledo 87-80 in the Mid-American Conference semi-finals. Ohio’s Jason Preston scored 27 points on 11-19 shooting from the floor with Ben Vander Plas adding 26 points. A pair of Rockets also scored 20 plus points in the loss.

Ohio improves to 15-7 on the year and will play the winner of Akron and Buffalo tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m in the championship game.

