Advertisement

OSU beats Michigan

Big Ten basketball logo
Big Ten basketball logo(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Duane Washington Jr. scored 24 points and E.J. Liddell added 18 and No. 9 Ohio State fended off a frantic finish from No. 4 Michigan for a 68-67 victory Saturday and a chance to play for the Big Ten Tournament title.

The Buckeyes (21-8) will play their fourth game in four days against either No. 3 Illinois or No. 5 Iowa on Sunday. Ohio State has won four tourney crowns, its most recent coming in 2013.

Michigan (20-4) was led by Hunter Dickinson with 21 points and eight rebounds and managed to cut a 13-point deficit to one in the final 4 1/2 minutes. But after a third consecutive Buckeyes turnover in the final 90 seconds, Mike Smith’s long jumper with 2 seconds left bounced off the back of the rim and time expired in the scramble for the loose ball.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
One person has been arrested following a stabbing inside a convenience store.
Woman arrested after stabbing
Hurricane Police interdiction unit seizes more than $250,000 worth of drugs and other evidence.
Hurricane Police interdiction unit seizes more than $250,000 in large drug bust
The West Virginia Poison Control Center is warning against Delta-8-THC, which is a product that...
W.Va. health officials warn against Delta-8-THC; smoke shops disagree
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member

Latest News

Tigers beat Berlin Hiland Friday night.
New Boston heading to Dayton
New Boston wins Friday night
K-State vs West Virginia compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship...
Deans buzzer-beater caps Mountaineer comeback over K-State in Big 12 Quarters, 58-56
Ohio will be playing in MAC title game Saturday night.
Ohio advances to MAC final