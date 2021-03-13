Quiet weekend weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the weekend before St. Patty’s Day and while celebrations and gatherings are likely to be limited due to Covid, there will be ample time to enjoy the outdoors with friends in a socially distant and pandemic friendly manner. With Friday’s rains long gone, we can look forward to 2 days of comfortable late winter temperatures. Mornings will start out in the 30s with areas of rural frost and daytime highs will work their way up thru the 50s.

Sky conditions will be marred at times by high level clouds streaming across the sky while the sun will shine long enough to provide a hint at true spring weather to come.

All the while a headline making storm will pummel the Central Rockies centered around Colorado with feet of snow. The snow will be driven by gale force winds to make for near whiteout conditions.

But there is an old adage in the weather field that when it is cold and snowy in the Rockies it is warm here in Appalachia. So while towns like Denver, Boulder and Laramie dig out from a great snowstorm, we will experience a quiet climate here at home.

By Monday the first in a series of weak spokes or waves of moisture from the Rocky Mountain whirlpool will arrive with showers. Then as the new work and school week unfolds an occasional non-severe wave of showers will pass. Highs next week will work their way back from the 50s into the 60s.

