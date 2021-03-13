Advertisement

West Virginia outmuscles Oklahoma State, 59-50, to advance to Big 12 title game

Will play Baylor in conference championship on Sunday
Oklahoma State and West Virginia compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball...
Oklahoma State and West Virginia compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri on March 13, 2021. (Scott D. Weaver/Big 12 Conference)(Scott D. Weaver | Scott Weaver)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball is heading to its first Big 12 championship game since 20117.

The 2nd seeded Mountaineers outmuscled No. 3 Oklahoma State in the semifinals, 59-50.

Esmery Martinez was dominant on both ends of the floor with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Kysre Gondrezick added 17 points and 6 assists and KK Deans had 11 points and 4 helpers.

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Mack had 19 points and 9 rebounds and Ja’Mee Asberry had 14 points.

The Mountaineers will get their third crack at Baylor in Sunday’s title game at 1 p.m.

