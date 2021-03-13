Advertisement

Woman arrested after stabbing

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman is under arrest after a stabbing that sent another woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Chastanay Joseph, 22, of Charleston, has been charged with malicious wounding following the incident on the 1600 block of Washington Street East near the West Virginia Capital Complex, Charleston Police said.

The stabbing was reported around 3 a.m. inside the 7-Eleven convenience store, police said. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper chest and severely injured.

It all started with an argument inside the store involving multiple women, police said. They then went out into the parking lot where the dispute turned physical, and then returned inside where the stabbing happened.

Joseph also received cuts to her hand during the incident and was treated at the scene before being taken into custody, police said.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

