11 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 11 more COVID-19-related deaths in the state.

On Sunday morning, DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Wyoming County, a 74-year old male from Logan County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Mercer County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Marion County, a 54-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 74-year old male from Mercer County.

Health officials also confirmed 319 more cases.

As of Sunday morning, DHHR says there have been 2,298,144 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 135,468 total cases and 2,530 total deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,293), Berkeley (10,030), Boone (1,644), Braxton (792), Brooke (2,040), Cabell (8,076), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (483), Fayette (2,777), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,127), Greenbrier (2,448), Hampshire (1,562), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,310), Harrison (4,962), Jackson (1,699), Jefferson (3,713), Kanawha (12,370), Lewis (1,064), Lincoln (1,283), Logan (2,802), Marion (3,782), Marshall (3,099), Mason (1,809), McDowell (1,388), Mercer (4,293), Mineral (2,602), Mingo (2,195), Monongalia (8,296), Monroe (983), Morgan (949), Nicholas (1,258), Ohio (3,708), Pendleton (624), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,626), Putnam (4,346), Raleigh (4,934), Randolph (2,429), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,100), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,723), Wayne (2,634), Webster (379), Wetzel (1,107), Wirt (362), Wood (7,254), Wyoming (1,772).

