Bobcats are tourney bound

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats are heading to Indy and the NCAA basketball tournament as they won the MAC Championship 84-69 over the Buffalo Bulls. Ohio avenged a 20 point loss to these same Bulls two weeks ago in Athens. The Bobcats had a scintillating first half where they led by 20 but Buffalo made a few runs that cut the lead to 10 points when the score was 52-42.

Two Ben Vander Plas three pointers quickly extended the score back to 61-42 as they held on to the lead and will return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 where they reached the Sweet Sixteen. Ohio was led in scoring by Jason Preston who had 22 points with Dwight Wilson and Ben Roderick also scoring in double figures.

The wins means four teams that we cover should be going to the tournament who are Morehead State and Ohio due to automatic berths with WVU and Ohio State expected to get at-large bids. The Buckeyes could get an automatic bid if they win the Big Ten Championship on Sunday.

