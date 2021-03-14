First Warning Forecast | Rain chances return this week with variable temperatures

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite plentiful cloud cover, the weekend stayed fairly dry across the Tri-State. This brief dry trend ends on Monday as rain returns to the region, followed by several more opportunities for showers during the work week. The upcoming weekend looks to be drier once again. Meanwhile, temperatures will be all over the place, with some days feeling more like spring and others not so much.

Sunday evening stays dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds begin partially thinning towards midnight as temperatures fall to the low 40s. A light breeze picks up as well.

Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky across much of Ohio and northern/central West Virginia, while clouds stay thicker farther south and west. This will lead to a split in overnight temperatures. In the clearer zones to the north and east, temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20s. In the cloudier zones to the south and west, lows only bottom out in the low to mid 30s.

Monday may see a small amount of sunshine to start before clouding over again into the afternoon. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible during the late morning and early afternoon time frame, but most rain holds off until mid to late afternoon. Temperatures rise to the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon, with the cooler readings expected across Ohio and northern West Virginia.

A few showers may linger Monday night into Tuesday morning as low temperatures fall to around 40 degrees.

Tuesday stays dry outside of an isolated shower possible during the day. The sky stays mostly cloudy, but temperatures surge to the upper 60s during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry for much of the day before another round of rain arrives towards sunset. High temperatures reach the upper 60s again.

Rain showers will be common on Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. Some showers may linger into Friday as temperatures fall to near 50 degrees.

Drier weather returns for the weekend with sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will see a high temperature in the mid 50s, while Sunday sees a high around 60 degrees.

