Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 679 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 415,770 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 3.98%.

Officials also reported 16 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,966.

At least 519 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 121 in the ICU and 71 on ventilators.

