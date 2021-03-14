NKY fire departments, churches collect relief items for South Eastern KY flood victims

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) -Northern Kentucky fire departments and churches are participating in a flood relief drive for those affected by the flooding in South Eastern Kentucky.

The Independence Professional Firefighters Association Local 3945 and the Independence Fire District, and other Northern Kentucky fire departments are partnering with Florence Church of Christ, non-profit group Aspire Appalachia, and Breathitt County Alliance for hunger to make this drive happen.

Aspire Appalachia says that 75% of Breathitt County’s population are homeless due to the flood damage.

The water system has been damaged and polluted, the Independence Professional Firefighters Association said.

Items needed are:

Bottled water

Canned food

General household cleaning supplies

Box fans

Squeegees

Push brooms

New packaged sheet sets or blankets

Firefighters say they do not want anyone to bring any clothing. The items can be dropped off at the Independence Fire District Company One located at 1980 Delaware Crossing.

The drive started Wednesday and will continue through Tuesday. Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday.

Firefighters say the items will be delivered to Jackson, KY, Wednesday, March 17.

