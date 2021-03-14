Advertisement

NKY fire departments, churches collect relief items for South Eastern KY flood victims

Northern Kentucky fire departments and churches are participating in a flood relief drive for...
Northern Kentucky fire departments and churches are participating in a flood relief drive for those affected by the flooding in South Eastern Kentucky.(Fox19)
By Drew Amman
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) -Northern Kentucky fire departments and churches are participating in a flood relief drive for those affected by the flooding in South Eastern Kentucky.

The Independence Professional Firefighters Association Local 3945 and the Independence Fire District, and other Northern Kentucky fire departments are partnering with Florence Church of Christ, non-profit group Aspire Appalachia, and Breathitt County Alliance for hunger to make this drive happen.

Aspire Appalachia says that 75% of Breathitt County’s population are homeless due to the flood damage.

The water system has been damaged and polluted, the Independence Professional Firefighters Association said.

Items needed are:

  • Bottled water
  • Canned food
  • General household cleaning supplies
  • Box fans
  • Squeegees
  • Push brooms
  • New packaged sheet sets or blankets

Firefighters say they do not want anyone to bring any clothing. The items can be dropped off at the Independence Fire District Company One located at 1980 Delaware Crossing.

The drive started Wednesday and will continue through Tuesday. Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday.

Firefighters say the items will be delivered to Jackson, KY, Wednesday, March 17.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been arrested following a stabbing inside a convenience store.
Woman arrested after stabbing
Hurricane Police interdiction unit seizes more than $250,000 worth of drugs and other evidence.
Hurricane Police interdiction unit seizes more than $250,000 in large drug bust
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member
The West Virginia Poison Control Center is warning against Delta-8-THC, which is a product that...
W.Va. health officials warn against Delta-8-THC; smoke shops disagree
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Eight COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
11 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
The Louisville Fire Department is working a fire at a church in downtown Louisville, just...
Partial roof collapse reported as flames damage historic church in downtown Louisville
Daughter sells homemade candy for her mother with stage 3 lung cancer.
Daughter sells homemade candy for her mother with stage 3 lung cancer
Ray Brown served in the United States military from 1943-1945 and was apart of the 17th...
World War II Veteran discusses his time in the service