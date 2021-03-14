Advertisement

Partial roof collapse reported as flames damage historic church in downtown Louisville

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department spent more than two hours battling a fire at a church in downtown Louisville, just across the street from WAVE 3 News.

A department spokesman said a passerby called to report the fire just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greater New Hope Community Church. That’s at the intersection of Floyd and Jacob streets, just south of Broadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the three-story church. The spokesman said investigators have no reason to believe anyone was inside the church.

Once crews got inside, it was clear the structural integrity of the building “was clearly compromised” by a partial roof collapse, so those firefighters were immediately evacuated, the spokesman said.

There are tents immediately in front of the church, as some of Louisville’s homeless population spend time in the area.

The building’s previous broker told WAVE 3 News late Saturday night that the church was the first synagogue in the state of Kentucky. He also confirmed it was set to hit the auction block this week.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

