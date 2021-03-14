Advertisement

Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe

Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later found safe, police said.(Source: WISH via CNN)
By WISH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police are investigating four deaths linked to the abduction of a 6-month-old girl.

Police were called to an intersection Saturday night, where they found a woman who had been shot.

In talking with the woman, police learned about other victims at a house.

At the house, officers found four people dead, including a child. It’s not clear how old the victims were.

Police eventually found a baby girl who had gone missing from that home.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, who they believe had the girl. Police said Halfacre is considered armed and dangerous.

The woman found shot at the intersection was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed as being in stable condition.

Authorities said the shootings are a domestic-related incident.

Copyright 2021 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been arrested following a stabbing inside a convenience store.
Woman arrested after stabbing
Hurricane Police interdiction unit seizes more than $250,000 worth of drugs and other evidence.
Hurricane Police interdiction unit seizes more than $250,000 in large drug bust
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member
The West Virginia Poison Control Center is warning against Delta-8-THC, which is a product that...
W.Va. health officials warn against Delta-8-THC; smoke shops disagree
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Eight COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Latest News

Northern Kentucky fire departments and churches are participating in a flood relief drive for...
NKY fire departments, churches collect relief items for South Eastern KY flood victims
Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest
Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department...
2 killed, 10 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side
Coronavirus in West Virginia
11 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.