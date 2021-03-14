Pursuit ends in arrest of driver, passenger running away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have one man in custody after a short low-speed car chase Sunday morning.

HPD Chief Ray Cornwell tells WSAZ that officers were called to Cabell Huntington Hospital where Cynthia Nicholson, 29 of Huntington, told them that her boyfriend Rodil Roberto Johnson-Smith, 25 of Detroit, had shot at her car while she was in it.

Nicholson asked officers to bring her back to her home, then discovered that items of hers were stolen. She told the officers where they might find Johnson-Smith.

Investigators say while searching for Johnson-Smith in the area of 26th Street West and Smith Drive, officers found his vehicle and a short low-speed pursuit followed.

HPD says the pursuit ended when the driver of the car, Daemond Taylor Glenn, 19 of Huntington, stopped and an unidentified passenger jumped out and ran away.

Huntington Police arrested Glenn and was charged with Fleeing in a Vehicle. Warrants have been signed on Johnson-Smith for Wanton Endangerment and Petit Larceny.

Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the passenger who ran away from the pursuit.

