UC women win in NCAA D-II tourney

Golden Eagles advance to Atlantic Region Semi-Finals
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Charleston Golden Eagles women’s basketball team will be sticking around Columbus a few extra days as they beat Walsh 79-73 Saturday night in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region semifinals. Four UC players scored in double figures as they were led by Brooklyn Pannell’s 27 points while Erykah Russell added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Charleston improves to 18-2 and await the winner of Glenville State and Tiffin. The region finals will be played Monday in Columbus with the winner advancing to Elite Eight tournament which is also in the Ohio capital city.

