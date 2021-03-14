Advertisement

Vinton County Commissioners offering home repair services

By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Just shy of a year ago, Vinton County saw one of the worst natural disasters in its history.

Multiple homes moving off their foundation, in desperate need of repair, after an EF-1 tornado touched down just west of Wilkesville.

Enter the Vinton County Commissioners Development Department, where multiple grants have been made available for keeping homes liveable.

“That’s the goal of both of these programs,” said Terri Featherolf, who works at the development department. “To make sure that low to moderate income folks can stay in their homes even if they need some assistance and keeping them in good condition.”

Featherolf says that grants through the USDA’s Rural Development Housing Preservation program and community development block grants have helped low to middle income homeowners affected by natural disasters make repairs necessary to keep their homes...without any out of pocket costs.

“We can blend those two together and stretch the dollars through by using both of those pots of money in order to help folks,” Featherolf said.

She says no matter the issue homeowners should be encouraged to utilize the county’s services to see if the project qualifies.

“The sky’s the limit as long as we follow the guidelines and the state is okay with that, we can use our creativity,” Featherolf said.

The house repair programs also extend to homeowners in Gallia County.

Homeowners in both Gallia and Vinton counties interested in utilizing those services you will need to contact the Vinton County Commissioners Development Department at 740-596-3529 or at developvc.com.

