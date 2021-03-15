Advertisement

86-year-old dies in connection to COVID-19 in Boyd County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An 86-year-old woman has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, this brings the total number of deaths to 63.

Six new positive cases have been reported. There have been 4,602 total cases overall.

Three more people have recovered. Overall, 2,935 people have made recoveries.

