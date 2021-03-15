Apartment building catches fire, displaces residents

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several people are without a home after an apartment building in Cross Lanes caught fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the first floor of the building in the apartment where the fire started.

Firefighters say other apartments have minor smoke damage.

The only people displaced were the ones living in the apartment where the fire started.

No one was injured.

