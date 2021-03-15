COVID-19 Ky. | 396 new cases, 23 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 396 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths.

Monday’s positivity rate was 3.99%. It marked the ninth straight week of declining cases, and red counties have dropped to eight.

The governor said, effective Monday, that child care capacity can return to traditional class sizes – with certain restrictions in place, including classrooms must stay in groups and not mix groups of children throughout the day.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination effort, Beshear said about 142,000 Kentuckians were vaccinated in just the last week. On Monday, the state surpassed the million mark in vaccinations. Beshear said 70.4% of vaccines have been administered to those 50 and older.

On a somber note, the state surpassed 5,000 deaths Monday (5,005). Beshear said close to 10 percent of Kentuckians have had COVID since the pandemic started last spring.

The governor said a permanent memorial is being planned for those who have lost their lives to the virus.

