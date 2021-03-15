COVID-19 W.Va. | 1 death, 210 new cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus case count grew by 210 Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports.

As of March 15, there have been 2,301,692 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 135,678 total cases and 2,531 total deaths.

Monday the DHHR confirmed the death of a 97-year old male from Kanawha County.

Of the 135,678 cases of coronavirus, officials say 5,214 are considered active in the state.

The state’s vaccination campaign has netted 245,196 full vaccinations and 390,605 first doses administered.

Officials say 127,933 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,055), Boone (1,648), Braxton (792), Brooke (2,040), Cabell (8,085), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (484), Fayette (2,784), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,132), Greenbrier (2,448), Hampshire (1,562), Hancock (2,597), Hardy (1,311), Harrison (4,964), Jackson (1,700), Jefferson (3,718), Kanawha (12,400), Lewis (1,065), Lincoln (1,286), Logan (2,812), Marion (3,786), Marshall (3,106), Mason (1,815), McDowell (1,388), Mercer (4,296), Mineral (2,604), Mingo (2,200), Monongalia (8,308), Monroe (983), Morgan (949), Nicholas (1,266), Ohio (3,710), Pendleton (624), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,631), Putnam (4,356), Raleigh (4,961), Randolph (2,430), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (706), Taylor (1,102), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,724), Wayne (2,635), Webster (380), Wetzel (1,107), Wirt (364), Wood (7,260), Wyoming (1,772).

