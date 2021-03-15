Fatal stabbing reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The victim of a stabbing over the weekend has been identified by West Virginia State Police.

The body of Jason Knight, 42, was found by troopers on Saturday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. along Hansford Road.

The Medical Examiner advised that Knight had what appeared to be multiple stabs wounds to the head, neck and torso.

The victim was transported to the Medical Examiners Office for autopsy.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.