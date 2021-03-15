Advertisement

Fatal stabbing reported in Clay County

(WLUC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The victim of a stabbing over the weekend has been identified by West Virginia State Police.

The body of Jason Knight, 42, was found by troopers on Saturday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. along Hansford Road.

The Medical Examiner advised that Knight had what appeared to be multiple stabs wounds to the head, neck and torso.

The victim was transported to the Medical Examiners Office for autopsy.

