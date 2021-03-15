Advertisement

UPDATE | Shots fired during multi-state high speed pursuit

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Scioto County Sheriff says a vehicle that was stolen from Lewis County, Kentucky earlier Sunday began a high-speed pursuit that led into Ohio and resulted in several shots being fired.

Police say no one was injured during the situation and the driver is now in custody.

The suspect, whose name is not yet available, has felony warrants out of Scioto County and Portsmouth.

The owner of the stolen vehicle tells WSAZ, the car was taken from a driveway in Lewis County, Ky. in the 1800 block of Town Branch.

Kentucky State Police say they joined pursuit on U.S. 23 until the vehicle crossed over into Ohio. That’s when KSP stopped their pursuit, at which point OSHP continued the chase.

Officers are currently on-scene, processing evidence along Big Pete Road in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

WSAZ has a crew on the scene and this post will be updated as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

