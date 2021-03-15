Advertisement

Judge resigns after investigation of comments, text messages

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - A news report says a magistrate judge in West Virginia has stepped down following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate comments and text messages.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Mercer County Magistrate Charles Poe resigned in a letter to Circuit Judge William Sadler on Friday after the state Judicial Investigation Commission probe.

The commission report says many of Poe’s comments “amounted to harassment” of two people.

The newspaper reports Poe agreed to immediately resign his position and not seek a judicial office again in West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ends in Scioto County, Ohio.
UPDATE | Shots fired during multi-state high speed pursuit
Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE | Neighbor reacts to suspicious death in Buffalo
Police Generic
Pursuit ends in arrest of driver, passenger running away
Coronavirus in West Virginia
11 more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
One person has been arrested following a stabbing inside a convenience store.
Woman arrested after stabbing

Latest News

W.Va. superintendents make cases for school improvement funds
W.Va. superintendents make cases for school improvement funds
Ky. eases nursing home restrictions
Ky. eases nursing home restrictions
Fire contained to apartment
Fire contained to apartment
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility