Mother found not guilty in fake attempted abduction trial

Day three in the case of a mother, Santana Adams, charged with making up a story about a man...
Day three in the case of a mother, Santana Adams, charged with making up a story about a man trying to kidnap her daughter.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 3/15/21 3:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a short deliberation, a jury found a mother charged with reporting a phony child abduction not guilty of falsely reporting an emergency.

Santana Adams took the stand in her own defense Friday and testified about the incident that took place nearly two years ago at the Huntington Mall.

Adams claimed an Egyptian man pulled her daughter’s hair and tried to kidnap her.

The man accused, who testified via video conference from Egypt, says he believed everything was normal and was surprised when the police approached him.

If found guilty, Adams could have faced up to six months in jail and a fine up to $500.

This is a developing story.

We have a crew inside the Cabell courtroom.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The jury is deliberating in the case of a mother charged with making up a story about a man trying to kidnap her daughter.

The trial resumed Monday afternoon in Cabell County for Santana Adams.

The state refused rebuttal witness from the defense Monday. Closing arguments wrapped up and the jury was dismissed to begin deliberations.

Adams took the stand in her own defense Friday and testified about the incident that took place nearly two years ago at the Huntington Mall.

She claimed an Egyptian man pulled her daughter’s hair and tried to kidnap her.

The man accused, who testified via video conference from Egypt, says he believed everything was normal and was surprised when the police approached him.

The defense rested Friday afternoon and court adjourned before 5 p.m. Friday.

If found guilty, Adams faces up to six months in jail and a fine up to $500.

This is a developing story.

