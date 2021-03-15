Mother found not guilty in fake attempted abduction trial

UPDATE 3/15/21 3:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a short deliberation, a jury found a mother charged with reporting a phony child abduction not guilty of falsely reporting an emergency.

Santana Adams took the stand in her own defense Friday and testified about the incident that took place nearly two years ago at the Huntington Mall.

Adams claimed an Egyptian man pulled her daughter’s hair and tried to kidnap her.

The man accused, who testified via video conference from Egypt, says he believed everything was normal and was surprised when the police approached him.

If found guilty, Adams could have faced up to six months in jail and a fine up to $500.

