Advertisement

Kentucky long-term care facilities welcome back visitors

By Amber Sipe
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Visitation resumed Monday at some long-term care facilities in Kentucky.

One year after the pandemic started, visitors were allowed back at federally-regulated long-term care facilities. Previously, visitation had only been allowed to resume at state-regulated long-term care facilities.

In March 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear called on nursing homes to restrict visitors, but those restrictions are rolling back as the state distributes vaccines and COVID-19 cases decline.

Many nursing homes, like Kingsbrook Lifecare Center, said they still have safety guidelines and some restrictions in place. For example, Kingsbrook Lifecare Center is not allowing visits in the residents’ rooms. Visits must take place in a common area.

Also, visitors must go through a health screening. Visitors are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine, if possible, or test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their visit.

Other facilities, like Woodland Oaks, took Monday to review their visitation guidelines instead of welcoming back visitors right away.

The change comes as the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate sits at 3.99 percent. The positivity rate in long-term care and congregate settings is about 11 percent.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ends in Scioto County, Ohio.
UPDATE | Shots fired during multi-state high speed pursuit
Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE | Neighbor reacts to suspicious death in Buffalo
Police Generic
Pursuit ends in arrest of driver, passenger running away
Troopers find body in trunk of car
Some people are without a home after an apartment building in Cross Lanes caught fire Monday...
Apartment building catches fire, displaces residents

Latest News

Visitation resumes at federally-regulated nursing homes in Ky.
Visitation resumes at federally-regulated nursing homes in Ky.
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 396 new cases, 23 more deaths
Coronavirus
86-year-old dies in connection to COVID-19 in Boyd County
A portion of East North Street in Galesburg will be closed on Monday, March 8, weather...
Road work to begin on I-64 in Grayson