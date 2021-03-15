Kentucky marks one millionth vaccine shot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will speak this morning about the state reaching a milestone in Covid vaccine shots.

Governor Beshear will visit with nurses from the Franklin County Health Department Monday morning to speak about reaching one million shots for Kentuckians.

He will be joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

They will hold the event in the rotunda of the capitol.

