Man from W.Va. appears in federal court, charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Morgantown, West Virginia appeared in federal court Monday via video conference after being arrested in connection to the assault of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died during the January 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, is facing several charges including: assault of a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to injure an officer, civil disorder, obstruction, physical violence on restriction ground with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, was arrested along with Tanios Sunday. U.S. officials say the men are accused of assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death.

The idea that Sicknick died after being sprayed by a chemical irritant has emerged in recent weeks as a new theory in the case.

The penalties associated with the charges against Tanios range from 20 years in prison to 6 months. Most carry a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

The judge said Monday that a motion to temporarily detain had been filed. That motion was granted, which means Tanios will remain in jail until a detention hearing.

That hearing has been set for March 18 at 10 a.m.

