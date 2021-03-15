Advertisement

Man from W.Va. appears in federal court, charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008.(United States Capitol Police via AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Morgantown, West Virginia appeared in federal court Monday via video conference after being arrested in connection to the assault of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died during the January 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, is facing several charges including: assault of a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to injure an officer, civil disorder, obstruction, physical violence on restriction ground with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, was arrested along with Tanios Sunday. U.S. officials say the men are accused of assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death.

The idea that Sicknick died after being sprayed by a chemical irritant has emerged in recent weeks as a new theory in the case.

The penalties associated with the charges against Tanios range from 20 years in prison to 6 months. Most carry a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

The judge said Monday that a motion to temporarily detain had been filed. That motion was granted, which means Tanios will remain in jail until a detention hearing.

That hearing has been set for March 18 at 10 a.m.

