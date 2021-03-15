Multi-state pursuit leads to high-speed chase; couple describes their experience

VANCEBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - What started as a family birthday party for Randy Wills and his family took a quick turn of the wheel -- all when someone drove up to their garage, parked, and proceeded to steal one of their cars in broad daylight.

“He was as calm as he could be,” Randy said. “Like he’s done it several times,” Randy’s wife Alissa Wills said.

Shifting into gear, Randy and Alissa followed the suspect on a high-speed chase through Kentucky and Ohio.

“There were speeds of like 130 miles an hour, probably. I was in my personal truck and there were pretty high speeds on it,” Randy said.

Describing the suspect’s need for speed, Randy says his life flashed before his eyes.

“Got close to the Greenup County Bridge and made a left up there and came up the wrong side facing me and almost hit us head on,” Randy said.

Kentucky State Police joined the pursuit on U.S. 23 into Ohio.

Officers eventually stopped the car in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Kentucky officers were involved in gunfire with the suspect before arresting them.

“Shame that somebody would take your vehicle like that and steal it from you and tear it all to pieces like that,” Randy said.

While he said he’s thankful no one was hurt, he’ll be keeping his doors locked from now on.

The suspect’s name has not been released yet.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.