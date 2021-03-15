Lanes reopen following accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- All lanes have been reopened in the 6200 block of MacCorkle Ave SW in Jefferson following an accident Monday afternoon.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- All east bound lanes in the 6200 block of MacCorkle Ave SW in Jefferson are shut down after an accident.

According to dispatchers, three vehicles were involved.

No word if anyone has been injured.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.