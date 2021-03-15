Advertisement

Lanes reopen following accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- All lanes have been reopened in the 6200 block of MacCorkle Ave SW in Jefferson following an accident Monday afternoon.

According to dispatchers, three vehicles were involved.

No word if anyone has been injured.

