Road work to begin on I-64 in Grayson

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work is set to start this week on widening the westbound off ramp of I-64 at Grayson.

Officials say the project will add an extra lane to the off ramp to provide two longer left-turn lanes and one right-turn lane onto Carol Malone Boulevard (KY 7/1). The extra lane will improve traffic flow by allowing more vehicles to move more quickly through the congested intersection. Crews also say the added traffic capacity also will help keep vehicles from backing up onto the interstate.

It is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 17.

Contractors will temporarily close the right lane of I-64 west approaching Exit 172 and shift all exit ramp traffic into one lane.

Drivers heading west on I-64 from the Ashland area should use caution, slow down and watch for traffic changes including: Just past the rest area, all I-64 traffic will merge left into the fast lane.

Traffic needing to use Exit 172 to Grayson will exit right in advance, just past the Little Sandy River bridge. Watch for orange “exit here” signs, then exit into the coned-off right lane of the interstate.

All through traffic on the interstate will stay left past the Grayson exit.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say construction and traffic changes will continue day and night for the next six to seven weeks, or until work is finished.

Nearly 22,000 cars per day travel this area each day, with 6,000 using the exit. Those driving between Grayson and Ashland should consider using alternate routes like U.S. Route 60.

Road work schedules can change depending on the weather.

The project is being done under a a $693,396 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract awarded to Walker Construction and Materials LLC.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.