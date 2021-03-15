Advertisement

Sheriff warns of deputy impersonator scam call

(KMVT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – If you have gotten a call from someone claiming to be with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and they demanded money, the Sheriff says you’ve been scammed.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says someone is pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy or lieutenant to dupe callers out of money.

According to Sheriff Rutherford, the impersonator is using phony information such as: delinquent taxes, there’s a warrant out for your arrest or fines you must pay so your license will not be suspended.

The scammer may be using tech tools to disguise their location and real phone number. The sheriff says some may appear to be calling from an actual government phone number.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone who may receive a call from a deputy demanding money to hang up and call the 24-hour call line at 304.357.0169.

