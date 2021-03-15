Advertisement

Troopers find body in trunk of car

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – On Sunday, March 14 West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call and found a man’s body in the trunk of a vehicle.

Troopers confirmed his identify Monday as Justin Crist, 36.

The discovery was made on Hulbert Street in Buffalo, West Virginia.

The victim’s body has been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis.

