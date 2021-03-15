Troopers find body in trunk of car

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – On Sunday, March 14 West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call and found a man’s body in the trunk of a vehicle.

Troopers confirmed his identify Monday as Justin Crist, 36.

The discovery was made on Hulbert Street in Buffalo, West Virginia.

The victim’s body has been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis.

