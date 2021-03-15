Advertisement

West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Governor Justice holds press conference
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced they are expanding the list for pre-existing medical conditions to be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

All adults over the age of 16 who live in West Virginia will be able to get the vaccine with the certain listed medical conditions.

W.Va. COVID-19 vaccination program 2-A
W.Va. COVID-19 vaccination program 2-A(Governor Jim Justice)

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar says they will expand this for those 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine. It will be extended for those 18 and older for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Governor Justice also announced they will begin vaccinating essential workers of all ages during his press conference Monday. This is due to their front line status and to help keep businesses open, according to Dr. Marsh.

He says all West Virginians are encouraged to pre-register through their system, but if you’re having trouble to give them a call at 1-833-734-0965.

This is a developing story.

