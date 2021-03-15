WV High School Basketball rankings released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Boys’ and girls’ basketball rankings from the Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. George Washington (7) 5-0 97 2

2. Morgantown (3) 4-1 89 1

3. Cabell Midland 2-1 77 3

4. Martinsburg 1-1 54 4

5. University 2-0 53 8

6. Huntington 4-0 50 NR

7. Wheeling Park 3-1 34 6

8. Greenbrier East 3-1 22 NR

9. South Charleston 3-0 20 NR

10. Musselman 1-1 18 10

Others receiving votes: Buckhannon-Upshur 10, Capital 9, Parkersburg South 6, Jefferson 4, St. Albans 3, Hedgesville 2, Woodrow Wilson 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (10) 3-0 100 1

2. Shady Spring 3-0 88 2

3. Nitro 4-0 80 4

4. Wheeling Central 4-1 68 3

5. Fairmont Senior 3-0 55 5

6. North Marion 3-0 44 8

7. Lincoln County 4-0 23 NR

8. Notre Dame 0-1 19 6

(tie) Logan 2-3 19 7

10. Westside 0-1 13 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 11, Grafton 11, Berkeley Springs 8, Hampshire 5, Trinity 5, Herbert Hoover 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (6) 3-0 96 2

2. Poca (4) 3-1 93 1

3. Charleston Catholic 2-2 81 4

4. St. Marys 2-1 56 5

5. Chapmanville 1-2 52 6

6. Magnolia 2-2 45 7

7. Wyoming East 2-1 32 NR

8. Bluefield 1-3 27 3

9. Ravenswood 3-2 20 NR

10. Braxton County 1-2 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Moorefield 8, St. Joseph 7, Liberty Raleigh 6, Clay County 5, Roane County 3, Parkersburg Catholic 3, Ritchie County 2, Buffalo 2, Petersburg 1.

Class A

1. Man (3) 1-0 86 2

2. Tug Valley (1) 3-0 84 4

3. Greater Beckley Christian (4) 1-1 80 1

4. Pendleton County (2) 1-0 66 3

5. Greenbrier West 1-1 56 5

6. Webster County 2-0 49 6

7. Tolsia 2-0 37 8

8. Clay-Battelle 3-1 29 7

9. James Monroe 3-0 25 9

10. Cameron 3-0 24 NR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (1) 3-0 82 2

2. Wheeling Park (6) 3-0 81 1

3. Cabell Midland (2) 2-1 65 7

4. Morgantown 1-0 62 4

5. Woodrow Wilson 4-1 56 5

6. Parkersburg 2-0 49 6

7. George Washington 2-2 35 3

8. Bridgeport 2-1 28 9

9. Capital 3-2 7 NR

10. Buckhannon-Upshur 5-1 6 NR

(tie) Martinsburg 0-3 6 8

(tie) University 4-2 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 4, South Charleston 3, Princeton 2, Musselman 2, Greenbrier East 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 6-0 90 1

2. North Marion 2-0 79 2

3. Wayne 4-0 64 4

4. Nitro 3-1 62 3

5. Logan 4-0 54 7

(tie) St. Joseph 4-1 54 10

7. Winfield 2-2 25 6

8. East Fairmont 1-1 21 9

9. PikeView 2-1 17 NR

10. Wheeling Central 2-3 15 8

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 9, Lincoln 4, Midland Trail 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (6) 5-0 85 2

2. Summers County (1) 3-1 78 3

3. Wyoming East (2) 1-1 75 1

4. Frankfort 5-1 66 4

5. St. Marys 3-1 53 5

6. Mingo Central 2-0 38 9

7. Ritchie County 3-1 34 10

8. Charleston Catholic 1-3 18 6

9. Williamstown 1-2 17 7

10. Trinity 2-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 8, Braxton County 3, Chapmanville 3, Buffalo 2, Magnolia 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (9) 5-0 90 1

2. Tucker County 4-1 70 2

3. Calhoun 3-1 68 3

4. Webster County 4-0 67 5

5. Tug Valley 2-1 57 4

6. James Monroe 2-0 39 9

7. Cameron 2-1 29 6

8. Sherman 2-0 24 10

9. Tolsia 1-1 22 7

10. River View 3-0 8 NR

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.