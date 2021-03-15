WV High School Basketball rankings released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Boys’ and girls’ basketball rankings from the Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. George Washington (7) 5-0 97 2
2. Morgantown (3) 4-1 89 1
3. Cabell Midland 2-1 77 3
4. Martinsburg 1-1 54 4
5. University 2-0 53 8
6. Huntington 4-0 50 NR
7. Wheeling Park 3-1 34 6
8. Greenbrier East 3-1 22 NR
9. South Charleston 3-0 20 NR
10. Musselman 1-1 18 10
Others receiving votes: Buckhannon-Upshur 10, Capital 9, Parkersburg South 6, Jefferson 4, St. Albans 3, Hedgesville 2, Woodrow Wilson 2.
Class AAA
1. Robert C. Byrd (10) 3-0 100 1
2. Shady Spring 3-0 88 2
3. Nitro 4-0 80 4
4. Wheeling Central 4-1 68 3
5. Fairmont Senior 3-0 55 5
6. North Marion 3-0 44 8
7. Lincoln County 4-0 23 NR
8. Notre Dame 0-1 19 6
(tie) Logan 2-3 19 7
10. Westside 0-1 13 10
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 11, Grafton 11, Berkeley Springs 8, Hampshire 5, Trinity 5, Herbert Hoover 1.
Class AA
1. Williamstown (6) 3-0 96 2
2. Poca (4) 3-1 93 1
3. Charleston Catholic 2-2 81 4
4. St. Marys 2-1 56 5
5. Chapmanville 1-2 52 6
6. Magnolia 2-2 45 7
7. Wyoming East 2-1 32 NR
8. Bluefield 1-3 27 3
9. Ravenswood 3-2 20 NR
10. Braxton County 1-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Moorefield 8, St. Joseph 7, Liberty Raleigh 6, Clay County 5, Roane County 3, Parkersburg Catholic 3, Ritchie County 2, Buffalo 2, Petersburg 1.
Class A
1. Man (3) 1-0 86 2
2. Tug Valley (1) 3-0 84 4
3. Greater Beckley Christian (4) 1-1 80 1
4. Pendleton County (2) 1-0 66 3
5. Greenbrier West 1-1 56 5
6. Webster County 2-0 49 6
7. Tolsia 2-0 37 8
8. Clay-Battelle 3-1 29 7
9. James Monroe 3-0 25 9
10. Cameron 3-0 24 NR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (1) 3-0 82 2
2. Wheeling Park (6) 3-0 81 1
3. Cabell Midland (2) 2-1 65 7
4. Morgantown 1-0 62 4
5. Woodrow Wilson 4-1 56 5
6. Parkersburg 2-0 49 6
7. George Washington 2-2 35 3
8. Bridgeport 2-1 28 9
9. Capital 3-2 7 NR
10. Buckhannon-Upshur 5-1 6 NR
(tie) Martinsburg 0-3 6 8
(tie) University 4-2 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 4, South Charleston 3, Princeton 2, Musselman 2, Greenbrier East 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 6-0 90 1
2. North Marion 2-0 79 2
3. Wayne 4-0 64 4
4. Nitro 3-1 62 3
5. Logan 4-0 54 7
(tie) St. Joseph 4-1 54 10
7. Winfield 2-2 25 6
8. East Fairmont 1-1 21 9
9. PikeView 2-1 17 NR
10. Wheeling Central 2-3 15 8
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 9, Lincoln 4, Midland Trail 1.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (6) 5-0 85 2
2. Summers County (1) 3-1 78 3
3. Wyoming East (2) 1-1 75 1
4. Frankfort 5-1 66 4
5. St. Marys 3-1 53 5
6. Mingo Central 2-0 38 9
7. Ritchie County 3-1 34 10
8. Charleston Catholic 1-3 18 6
9. Williamstown 1-2 17 7
10. Trinity 2-0 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 8, Braxton County 3, Chapmanville 3, Buffalo 2, Magnolia 1.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (9) 5-0 90 1
2. Tucker County 4-1 70 2
3. Calhoun 3-1 68 3
4. Webster County 4-0 67 5
5. Tug Valley 2-1 57 4
6. James Monroe 2-0 39 9
7. Cameron 2-1 29 6
8. Sherman 2-0 24 10
9. Tolsia 1-1 22 7
10. River View 3-0 8 NR
