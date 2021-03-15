Advertisement

W.Va. bill would require outdated 911 centers to update programs

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - House of Delegates member Gary Howell (R- Mineral) said West Virginia is one of four states that have not started the process to enhance 911 services.

“When it gets down to it, there are only four states who have not started the process, and we are one of them. It’s time to catch up,” Howell said.

He said House Bill 2044 would change that. It would enable 911 centers to locate calls with GPS better, as well as with the capability to send in videos to the 911 centers.

The most important thing is the GPS, because if you are in a rural area and especially for someone outside of West Virginia or your immediate area you don’t really know how to describe where you are,” Howell said.

The modern services they are talking about is called Next Generation 911 or NG911. It is a system that used by dispatch centers all over the country.

This bill would require each county to eventually have Next Generation 911

Not all counties have the system but Rick McElhaney the deputy director of operations for Metro 911 says Kanawha County is one of the counties that does.

“This makes us stay up to date so we can have the up-to-date technology to be able to locate 911 callers,” McElhaney said.

The goal of the bill is also to help counties who don’t have the system to figure it out.

House Bill 2044 would create a commission to make a study and report back on how best to implement and manage Next Generation 911. Their goal is to help counties who don’t have the system to figure it out.

“With the focus on technology in West Virginia and enhancing broadband and everything else, I think it has a good chance,” Howell said.

The bill has a long way to go. It was passed by the Technology and Infrastructure committee, and will now head to the Government Organizations Committee before being presented on the House floor.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ends in Scioto County, Ohio.
UPDATE | Shots fired during multi-state high speed pursuit
Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE | Neighbor reacts to suspicious death in Buffalo
Police Generic
Pursuit ends in arrest of driver, passenger running away
Troopers find body in trunk of car
Some people are without a home after an apartment building in Cross Lanes caught fire Monday...
Apartment building catches fire, displaces residents

Latest News

Eventually stopping the car in Franklin Furnace, Ohio -- Kentucky officers were involved in...
Multi-state pursuit leads to high-speed chase; couple describes their experience
Visitation resumes at federally-regulated nursing homes in Ky.
Visitation resumes at federally-regulated nursing homes in Ky.
After a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started, visitation resumed at federally regulated...
Kentucky long-term care facilities welcome back visitors
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 396 new cases, 23 more deaths