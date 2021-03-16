Advertisement

2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a fireworks stash exploded in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood, and sending up a huge plume of smoke.

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris in a yard also on fire.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers find body in trunk of car
Ends in Scioto County, Ohio.
UPDATE | Shots fired during multi-state high speed pursuit
Day three in the case of a mother, Santana Adams, charged with making up a story about a man...
Mother found not guilty in fake attempted abduction trial
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Latest News

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.
7 dead, others hurt in Georgia massage parlor shootings
The Cabell County Board of Education voted Tuesday night on a new location for Davis Creek...
Cabell Board of Education selects location for new Davis Creek Elementary
Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
McConnell vows ‘scorched earth’ if Senate ends filibuster