Bill banning transgender student athletes from using preferred gender passes W.Va. legislative committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The hot-button issue of transgender athletes participating in sports using their preferred gender instead of their biological sex is moving to the West Virginia House with a recommendation to pass.

A bill that would require a student’s birth certificate that confirms the student’s sex at the time of birth for admission to public school for the purposes of participating in ‘single-sex interscholastic athletic events’ passed a committee vote Tuesday at the West Virginia Capitol.

According to the bill, if a birth certificate cannot be obtained, a signed physician’s statement indicating the student’s sex based solely on the student’s unaltered internal and external reproductive anatomy must be submitted.

Under the bill, prior to a student’s participation in single-sex secondary school interscholastic athletic events, ‘the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission must verify with each county board that each student participating in single-sex interscholastic events is participating according to the student’s sex at the time of the student’s birth in accordance with statutory provisions.’

The bill originated in the House Education Committee.

This requirement does not apply to co-educational secondary school interscholastic athletic events.

Nationwide there are more than 70 similar bills in 26 state governments, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.