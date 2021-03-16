Advertisement

Bill banning transgender student athletes from using preferred gender passes W.Va. legislative committee

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The hot-button issue of transgender athletes participating in sports using their preferred gender instead of their biological sex is moving to the West Virginia House with a recommendation to pass.

A bill that would require a student’s birth certificate that confirms the student’s sex at the time of birth for admission to public school for the purposes of participating in ‘single-sex interscholastic athletic events’ passed a committee vote Tuesday at the West Virginia Capitol.

According to the bill, if a birth certificate cannot be obtained, a signed physician’s statement indicating the student’s sex based solely on the student’s unaltered internal and external reproductive anatomy must be submitted.

Under the bill, prior to a student’s participation in single-sex secondary school interscholastic athletic events, ‘the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission must verify with each county board that each student participating in single-sex interscholastic events is participating according to the student’s sex at the time of the student’s birth in accordance with statutory provisions.’

The bill originated in the House Education Committee.

This requirement does not apply to co-educational secondary school interscholastic athletic events.

Nationwide there are more than 70 similar bills in 26 state governments, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers find body in trunk of car
Ends in Scioto County, Ohio.
UPDATE | Shots fired during multi-state high speed pursuit
Day three in the case of a mother, Santana Adams, charged with making up a story about a man...
Mother found not guilty in fake attempted abduction trial
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
CDC investigating new COVID variant brought into eastern Ky. nursing home
According to the Scioto County Sheriff, the suspect was identified as Tracy L. Rickett, 48, of...
Man runs away from hospital following chase and officer-involved shooting
Greenup County Schools to get free mobile hotspots
Explaining the COVID-19 vaccine to children
Explaining the COVID-19 vaccine to children