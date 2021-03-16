Advertisement

Body of missing Ohio woman found in trunk of her car

(.)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The body of a woman who went missing late last month after telling relatives that she was going to see her ex-boyfriend has been found in the trunk of her car.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle belonging to 33-year-old Melinda Kay Davis, of Shelby, was found Sunday in the Columbus area after authorities received a tip.

A cause of death hasn’t been released.

Davis was last seen Feb. 25, and authorities executed a search warrant the next day at the Mansfield apartment of her former boyfriend, 43-year-old John Henry Mack Jr.

He was arrested several days later on a kidnapping charge and has pleaded not guilty..

