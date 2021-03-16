Cabell County Schools beginning redistricting process

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some students in Cabell County may be switching schools after lines on a map are redrawn.

The school board is looking at redistricting areas across the county.

“We have some schools that are severely overcrowded,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “There’s a need to be able to balance enrollment across the district so that our schools are efficiently operating with the appropriate number of students and staff that they were designed for.”

Saxe says one of the most complicated situations is with the Village of Barboursville Elementary because of that district’s complexity of boundaries.

That school is at over-capacity, and the district could be redrawn so that more students would end up going to Davis Creek Elementary, which is under capacity.

A company called Cooperative Strategies is working with the board on options.

During the next few months, that company will be getting community feedback and working with focus groups. They’re expected to make recommendations to the board in June.

Saxe says it’s possible students could be grandfathered in and not have to change schools immediately despite redrawn boundary lines.

“That’s something the school board will have to decide as it relates to how redistricting is going to take place,” he said.

Saxe says the primary focus is on elementary schools, but some middle and high school students could be affected as well.

Jedd Flowers, Cabell County Schools director of communications, said he thinks this is the first time the board has done redistricting since the high schools were built in the 1990s.

The location for the new Davis Creek Elementary is expected to be decided at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. Saxe says he’ll be recommending the old brickyard property.

