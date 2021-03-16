CDC investigating new COVID variant brought into eastern Ky. nursing home

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that state and CDC state officials are investigating a new COVID variant brought into an eastern Kentucky nursing home.

The governor and state health director Dr. Steven Stack said the variant resulted in 41 people testing positive -- 27 residents and 14 health care workers. They said it was brought into the facility from an unvaccinated person.

Stack said the variant does not appear to be connected to the UK variant or the Brazilian or South African variants.

Five residents were admitted to the hospital, four who had not been vaccinated. Stack said it is an early indication that vaccines appear to be working against variants.

State officials did not release the name of the facility where the new variant was detected or its location.

In his daily COVID-19 briefing, Beshear announced 819 new cases. The positivity rate was 3.87%.

The governor said there have been 24 more deaths related to the virus.

There were nine red counties as of Tuesday.

Also during his briefing, Beshear said the state will be tracking people who have traveled to parts of Africa where an Ebola outbreak is happening. He said 11 people from the state have traveled there but did not appear to be at significant risk for the disease. After the COVID-19 outbreak, Beshear said it’s important to stay on top of any potential international health threat.

