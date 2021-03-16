City of Charleston passes anti-discrimination measure, new fiscal year budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The city of Charleston on Monday passed an anti-discrimination measure that’s also being heard at the state level, as well as a nearly $100 million budget for the next fiscal year.

Council members unanimously approved the CROWN Act -- a resolution that protects discrimination by adding hair traits commonly associated with race like texture and protective styles like braids and twists.

The ACLU of West Virginia says Black women regularly find their hair policed by dress codes in schools, at work, and during sports.

The organization also says more state and local governments nationwide are adopting similar protections.

“We should be supporting our men and women,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “We should be saying to them that we want you to express yourself and if that’s through the style of your hair, then absolutely that is who you are and we celebrate that.”

Also during the meeting, Council passed a nearly $100 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. City leaders say there will be no cuts to city services, no new taxes and no job cuts.

It also allows for the purchase of 17 new police vehicles, radio equipment, and body cameras. Nearly $3 million will be allocated to street paving, and $300,000 will be used for building demolition.

The new budget will not change funding to employee or retiree health care coverage.

In other business during the meeting, Goodwin praised the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, referring to a spirit of resiliency. She said nearly 76,000 people have been vaccinated in Kanawha County so far.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.