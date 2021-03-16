COVID-19 W.Va. | 15 new deaths reported, 341 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday along with 341 new cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) says there have been 2,311,744 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 136,019 total cases and 2,546 total deaths.

5,176 cases are considered active in the state.

According to the DHHR, 246,568 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus and 392,736 first doses of the vaccine have been administered.

128,297 West Virginians have recovered from the virus so far.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Jackson County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 68-year old female from Logan County, an 85-year old male from Boone County, a 53-year old male from Lincoln County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Wayne County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Preston County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old female from Logan County and a 74-year old female from Boone County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,294), Berkeley (10,078), Boone (1,649), Braxton (795), Brooke (2,041), Cabell (8,099), Calhoun (235), Clay (384), Doddridge (488), Fayette (2,793), Gilmer (723), Grant (1,139), Greenbrier (2,449), Hampshire (1,570), Hancock (2,600), Hardy (1,325), Harrison (4,974), Jackson (1,701), Jefferson (3,734), Kanawha (12,433), Lewis (1,066), Lincoln (1,294), Logan (2,833), Marion (3,793), Marshall (3,110), Mason (1,818), McDowell (1,389), Mercer (4,303), Mineral (2,607), Mingo (2,204), Monongalia (8,328), Monroe (985), Morgan (950), Nicholas (1,274), Ohio (3,717), Pendleton (625), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,635), Putnam (4,364), Raleigh (4,996), Randolph (2,436), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (707), Taylor (1,106), Tucker (510), Tyler (640), Upshur (1,728), Wayne (2,638), Webster (383), Wetzel (1,119), Wirt (364), Wood (7,263), Wyoming (1,774).

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

