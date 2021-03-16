Advertisement

UPDATE | Fire destroys Dunbar home

A home on Dunbar Avenue caught fire Tuesday morning.
A home on Dunbar Avenue caught fire Tuesday morning.(KSNB)
By Amber Sipe
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home in Dunbar was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the fire started just before 6 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Dunbar Avenue. Dunbar Avenue is shut down in that area.

Dispatchers said a woman was in the home at the time. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

