Filming of The Good Fight

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - James Edward Holley is back to talk about his new movie, ‘The Good Fight’. Filming is wrapping up in Huntington and Holley shares the overall reception from the community has been huge.

After Holley finishes up with filming the movie will go to editing and soon hit the big screen.

You can help James Holley and his crew by donating to their indiegogo page.

