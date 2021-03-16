Advertisement

Fire destroys mobile home in Elkview

A family is without a place to live after their mobile home caught fire in Elkview Monday night.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family is without a place to live after their mobile home caught fire in Elkview Monday night.

It happened on Wills Creek Road, near Sunset Drive.

The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters arrived to find the trailer engulfed in flames.

According to firefighters, no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

The Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department and Frame Volunteer Fire Department also responded to help put out the fire.

