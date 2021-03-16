Greenup County Schools to get free mobile hotspots

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Schools will be getting free internet.

Connected Nation, a national nonprofit based in Kentucky, announced three schools and nonprofits across the state will receive free mobile hotspots and internet connectivity. This serves 1,015 at-risk students. The other two organizations are Volunteers of America Mid-States and Crittenden County School District.

This is part of more than 100 organizations and school districts that will benefit from a $10 million commitment by AT&T. This was first announced last year and will provide free internet subscriptions and wireless hotspots to 35,000 vulnerable students across the country.

AT&T collaborated with Connected Nation to administer the program and review applications, as well as needs of schools and nonprofits servicing at-risk kids.

The program is mainly focused on helping at-risk students, including those in foster care, with disabilities and others disconnected from formal education opportunities.

“What makes this program so critical is that it seeks to help students who have been disproportionately disconnected from formal learning opportunities due to COVID-19,” said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, Connected Nation. “The investment being made through the AT&T K-12 homework gap program will not only allow these kids to fully participate in remote learning now, but also to catch up on learning lost during the pandemic. We must all work together to minimize and mitigate the impact that the pandemic has had on our must vulnerable youth.”

According to Connected Nation, 124 organizations are awarded in this program. This includes 26 states, representing 81 schools and 43 nonprofits. Overall, there will be 35,000 hotspots given out.

