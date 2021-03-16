Advertisement

GW girls win again

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The George Washington Patriots won the nightcap of the Par Mar Stores Shootout in Institute Monday night. They beat Winfield by a final of 65-30 with senior Kalissa Lacy scoring 27 points in the win. The Patriots defense didn’t allow Winfield to score in double figures in any quarter in the game.

Here are the highlights that aired Monday night on WSAZ.

