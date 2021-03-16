Advertisement

HHS tops Parkersburg South

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High used a strong fourth quarter to beat Parkersburg South Monday night in the Par Mar Stores Shootout. The final score was 63-57 with Amare Smith scoring 18 points with Brenden Hoffman and Eli Archer also scoring in double figures. HHS allowed just nine points in the final quarter.

Here are the highlights that aired from Institute.

