HHS tops Parkersburg South

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High used a strong fourth quarter to beat Parkersburg South Monday night in the Par Mar Stores Shootout. The final score was 63-57 with Amare Smith scoring 18 points with Brenden Hoffman and Eli Archer also scoring in double figures. HHS allowed just nine points in the final quarter.

Here are the highlights that aired from Institute.

