Hire Attire with Goodwill Industries

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the biggest challenges men face when going to a job interview... is clothing. Hire Attire empowers men to over the employment barrier by preparing them for whatever comes their way on the job hunt.

Geoff Layne, Director of Employment and Training at Goodwill Industries, shares how you can get in contact with him and how you can donate.

You can call 304-523-7461 to learn more or you can head to their Facebook page.

