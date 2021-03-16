Advertisement

Kanawha Board of Education approves Cedar Grove/DuPont Middle merger

The Kanawha County Board of Education approved closing Cedar Grove Middle School and merging it...
The Kanawha County Board of Education approved closing Cedar Grove Middle School and merging it into DuPont Middle School, as long as appropriate funding is approved.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) --The Kanawha County Board of Education on Tuesday approved closing Cedar Grove Middle School and merging it into DuPont Middle School, as long as appropriate funding is approved.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the move.

On Monday, Kanawha County School leaders presented the proposed project to the School Board Authority, which would allow for renovations to DuPont Middle School.

The SBA is expected to announce a decision about funding in April.

Cedar Grove Elementary Students will remain in the current community school building. If the money is approved, the former middle school space will be renovated to be better suited for elementary students.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers find body in trunk of car
Ends in Scioto County, Ohio.
UPDATE | Shots fired during multi-state high speed pursuit
Day three in the case of a mother, Santana Adams, charged with making up a story about a man...
Mother found not guilty in fake attempted abduction trial
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Latest News

The Cabell County Board of Education voted Tuesday night on a new location for Davis Creek...
Cabell Board of Education selects location for new Davis Creek Elementary
W.Va. House of Delegates considers a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns and other...
W.Va. House considers bill allowing teachers to carry guns in school
W.Va. House of Delegates considers a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns and other...
W.Va. House considers bill allowing teachers to carry guns in school
Walk-in clinics expand vaccinations
KDMC opens COVID-19 vaccinations to the Tri-State