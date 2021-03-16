Kanawha Board of Education approves Cedar Grove/DuPont Middle merger

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) --The Kanawha County Board of Education on Tuesday approved closing Cedar Grove Middle School and merging it into DuPont Middle School, as long as appropriate funding is approved.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the move.

On Monday, Kanawha County School leaders presented the proposed project to the School Board Authority, which would allow for renovations to DuPont Middle School.

The SBA is expected to announce a decision about funding in April.

Cedar Grove Elementary Students will remain in the current community school building. If the money is approved, the former middle school space will be renovated to be better suited for elementary students.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.