Kanawha County pursuit leads to arrest

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car was stolen in Cross Lanes and it led to a police pursuit.

Kanawha County Sgt. Brian Humphreys says the deputy who responded to the call spotted the car and started to pursue it.

Eventually, the deputy caught up to the stolen car after the driver stopped and tried to run away. The deputy caught him and arrested him.

He’s charged with fleeing while DUI and other charges. Humphreys says they are still investigating the details.

The suspects name has not been released.

